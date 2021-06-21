As the World Mark’s this year’s World Refugee Day, residents of Borno State have lauded the return of relative peace and government’s efforts to resettle displaced persons in their ancestral communities.

A cross section of residents, particularly those in displaced persons camps in Maiduguri, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, said they were eager to return home whenever it was declared safe to go.

“We are happy with the recent government effort to resettle people, which has led to the closure of two camps.

“There is no place like home where you have full liberty as a family man to feed your family and ensure the proper upbringing of your children.

“I am a farmer from Abadam Local Government area where we have fertile land and do harvest two to three times a year,” Modu Abubakar said.

Lawan Idris and Musa Abba also lauded the move to resettle displaced persons after several years in camps, pointing out that life in camps was not the best for anyone, especially children.

“You are like a prisoner surviving on rations. This is debasing and not sustainable,” Idris said.

Speaking on the ongoing resettlement, the Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said everything was being done in line with the provisions of the Kampala Convention.

Kolo said that the resettled communities were being given livelihood support to enable them pick up gradually.