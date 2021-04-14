By Salifu Usman, Abuja

On the occasion of ‘World Scrabble Day’ celebrated across the globe yesterday, April 13, 2021, president of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), Suleiman Gora, said their efforts and sacrifices for the evolution and development of the word game has paid off.

April 13th each year is a day set aside to recognise the word game (scrabble) played around the world. Originally named Lexiko and then Criss-Cross Words, Alfred Mosher Butts eventually settled on the name Scrabble. The amateur artist and unemployed architect developed the word game in the midst of the depression. Still, it wasn’t until 1948, a final name change and a trademark that Butts finally began to produce the game.

Gora in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sports, said the word game of scrabble cannot be discussed without reference to Nigeria, having produced World Champions for three consecutive times and the first country to be recognised and accepted as a scrabble playing nation.

He showered encomiums on the founding fathers of the game in Nigeria likes Segun Adegbenro, Late Gbade Sanda, General Gold Eburu, Aminu Magaji Mohammed and Olobatoke Aka who through sacrifices midwifed the setting and administration of the structures that make Nigeria number one scrabble nation in the world.

He also applauded the minister of Niger Delta, Chief Senator Godswill Akpabio, who he said his magnanimity and support shot Nigeria into the world stage, enabling the country to be the best in the world.

“It is heartwarming that scrabble has attracted world attention and recognition leading to the declaration of today as WORLD SCRABBLE DAY. This has gone to show how our efforts and sacrifices for the evolution and development of the word game has paid off. It is a known fact that scrabble cannot be discussed without reference to our country Nigeria.

“On this special day, I give deserved recognition to the founding fathers of the game in Nigeria. I also give recognition to pioneer players such as Ifaenyi, Aminu Magaji, Femi Awowade, Segun Durojaye, The Esan brothers, Sidespin etc and also the current stallions of Kekeregor, Nsikak, Moses Peters, Amazon Touyo and our esteemed World Champions Jack Mpakaboari and Wellington and many others too numerous to mention, but all acknowledged.

‘Our special recognition to our wonderful patrons in the persons of Late Asaph Zaddok and our indefatigable leader and mentor Chief Dr Senator Godswill Akpabio whose magnanimity and support shot us into the world stage, enabling us to be the best in the world.

“We have been a serious partner in its development and evolution over the last 45 years or more. Thus rightly considered the greatest scrabble playing country of the world.

“On this special dedicated day of World Scrabble Day I congratulate all and appeal that we continue with the good job of making sure we continue to be the best,” Gora stated.

According to him, Nigeria recorded many firsts in the scrabble game which includes:

1. The first country for scrabble to be recognized and accepted as a national sport.

2. The first to accredit scrabble as sport at a national sport festival.

3. The first to have a national inter club scrabble league.

4. The first in youth scrabble programs (scrabble/spelling bee) competitions, with over 30,000 enrollment.

5. The first country to have scrabble as a sport in National Public Service Games, Armed Forces Games, Police and Paramilitary Games, Polytechnic and University Games etc.

6. The only country to be 3 time consecutive World Champions and

7. 12 times African Champions out of 13 Championships.