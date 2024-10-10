Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has disclosed that certain bills were underway to address the challenges associated with accessing eye care services and generally improve the health system in the country.

Kalu made the disclosure in commemoration of this year’s World Sight Day, the global event observed annually on the second Thursday of October to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment.

The deputy speaker who is an advocate of eye health recently organised an outreach programme where thousands of Bende indigenes received free eye examinations, treatment, surgery and glasses prescription.

Kalu, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, noted that this year’s theme, “Children, Love Your Eyes”, resonated with the agenda of the 10th House of Representatives, under Speaker Abbas Tajudeen tagged: “Healthcare for All” to address the multifaceted issues plaguing the nation’s healthcare system.

He however expressed worry over reports that about 24 million people are living with vision loss and 1.3 million blind.

The deputy speaker added that aside laudable initiatives of the Federal government, the parliament on its part is committed to using legislative instruments to support in providing lasting solution to the challenges.

One of such measures according to him, was his sponsorship of the amendment bill of Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Council Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill and National Eye Centre Act (Amendment) Bill alongside other lawmakers.

Kalu further explained that the two bills which have passed first reading will allow more efficiency and expand access to eye-care delivery in Nigeria.

He however added that legislative efforts alone cannot solve this crisis, calling for collaborative effort and commitment by various stakeholders.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I am an advocate of eye health. For years, I have been championing eye wellness for all through my outreach programmes and as well using legislative instruments, “ Kalu said.

He called on stakeholders to pool resources together in order to win the war against rising challenges of global blindness. “Through the Benjamin Kalu Foundation, I kicked off the ‘End Blindness Project,’ an outreach targeting thousands of Bende indigenes for eye examinations, treatment, surgery and glasses prescription.

“The project is not just for Bende Federal Constituency but for the entire nation as well, the outreach will be extended to other parts of the country,” he said.