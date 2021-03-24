AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has called on governments and global public health organisations to guarantee treatment to all who are affected by tuberculosis (TB) so as to prevent nearly 4000 daily deaths.

In commemoration of World TB day, AHF in a statement stated that even though tuberculosis (TB) is entirely preventable and treatable, nearly 4,000 people lose their lives to TB every day, and almost 28,000 become infected.

This year’s theme of “Time’s Up for HIV & TB” is to remind everyone that the world is running out of time to act on commitments made by global leaders to end the deadly disease.

The fight against TB is especially critical for people living with HIV—and amid COVID-19, since both TB and the novel coronavirus affect the lungs the statement reads.

“TB remains a significant threat to the world, and particularly for people living with HIV,” said AHF Deputy Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy Loretta Wong.

She added that “It’s vital, especially during the pandemic, that the world stays focused on ending TB to preserve the gains we’ve made over recent years”.

World TB Day is observed annually on March 24 to raise awareness about one of the infectious diseases.

In a tweet meet scheduled for 3pm of March 24, AHF Nigeria in collaboration with other stakeholders and partners will host a panel discussion on Twitter with theme: Tuberculosis in a time of Covid-19, as further avenue to create awareness, educate Nigerians about TB, review interventions in place and rally stakeholders’ commitment to stamp TB out of Nigeria.

“There is no better time than now for us as a community to halt the march of TB and HIV, with each and every one of us renewing our commitment, and agreeing time’s up for HIV and TB” said Dr. Echey Ijezie, AHF Nigeria Country Program Director.