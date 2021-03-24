BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control has expressed concerned over the alarming cases of TB Drugs Resistant Patients in the State

This is even as the State Programme Manager for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control, Dr Shember Igbagbul, lamented that out of the 4980 TB cases identified in Benue in 2020, over 200 cases of Drugs Resistant Patients were also identified.

Dr Igbabul who made this known during the celebration of the 2021 World Tuberculosis Day, with a theme ‘The Clock Is Ticking’ explained that non adherence to treatment by patients placed on the First line Drugs and inconsistent exposure to the anti TB Drugs by some TB Patients make most of them to develop resistance.

“Several factors are responsible for TB resistance strains, one of it is the non adherence to treatment using the first line Drugs, patients that have been placed on the first line Drugs need to be monitored to ensure that they adhere to the treatment to the end, but some how along the line, some of them after a month of taking this drugs and getting well they will abandon it thinking they are well, and after sometime, they will come out with the same symptoms and become resistant to the TB Drugs”

Dr Igbabul explained that the idea behind the theme of this year’s celebration is to remind Citizens and all Stakeholders in the Health Sector that the time has come for all and Sundry do more in the fight against TB to be able to get to the goal post which is to end TB by 2035.

“Every year, we have milestones and we need to check ourselves to be sure that we are doing things right, that is, we are moving to unified direction and all our efforts are geared towards ensuring that we achieve the target that have been set out”

The programme manager further appealed to Government at all levels as well as stakeholders to put resources together to ensure that at least one GeneXpert Machine use for the diagnosis of TB is in every Local Government to make testing at the grassroot easy.

He however enjoined Citizens to adhere to preventive measures which includes identifying those presumed to have TB Symptoms for testing and treatment to help reduce the bacteria load in the Air, those diagnosed with TB should protected people around them by ensuring that they are always using face mask whenever they are Coughing and sneezing, people should avoid staying in crowded and unventilated places.

Performing the flag-off of activities to mark the day, the wife of the Benue State Governor Dr Eunice Ortom who Commended all partners like the World Health Organisation Breakthrough Action, USAID among many other partners appealed to Benue Citizens especially women to come out enmass for testing and treatment whenever they have persistence Cough.

In their separate goodwill messages, Mr Dominic Usman of Breakthrough Action and Dr Israel Popoola of WHO, said that they were committed to the eradication of the disease in the country and the State.