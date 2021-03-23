BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Government has disclosed that the State has fall in the category of States in Nigeria with very high burden of Tuberculosis (TB), ranking 6th nationally and First in North Central Zone of the Country.

This is even as the Commissioner of Health and Human Services Dr Joseph Ngbea informed that from inception of the State TB programme 18 years ago, a total of 67,793 have being identified and enrolled for treatment, out of which 56,946 treated successfully.

Dr Ngbea made this known during the State Media briefing preparatory to the 2021 World Tuberculosis Day tomorrow, held at the new Banquet Hall Government House Màkurdi, lamented the inability of the Benue people to avail themselves for testing and treatment of TB which he said is free of charge.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Director of Public Health Dr Terna Kur said out of the 67,793 identified TB cases 3,958 died of complications, even as he disclosed that the most affected persons are those within the economically productive age of 25 to 44 years.

While lamenting on the growing rate of undiagnosed and Drug resistance TB in the State, Dr Ngbea, also informed that about 418,000 Nigerians are affected with Tuberculosis every year among whom 41,800 are Children.

“TB remained one of the top Ten causes of death globally, however it is a Disease of poverty, Economic, distress, vulnerability, stigma and discrimination as seen in most developing Countries”

“TB causes the death of nearly One and half Million People each year and is indeed the number one cause of death from single infectious agents. Sadly TB deaths mostly occur in developing Countries and Nigeria is among the 30 Countries in the World with the highest TB burden

He decried a situation where the outbreak of COVID-19 in the last one year has made the fight to end TB more difficult and as well threaten the gains so far achieved in TB control, adding, available evidence indicated that people with persistent cough are resorting to self treatment for fear of being diagnosed of COVID-19, because the Pandemic has similar symptoms with TB.

Earlier, the wife of the Benue State Governor Dr Eunice Ortom who urged all Benue indigenes to ensure that they are being tested whenever they have persistence cough commended the implementing partners for their contribution to eradicate TB in the State.

While assuring that her office through her pet project Eunice Spring Of Life Foundation (ESLF) with take the campaign of TB to the hunter land to create more awareness, Dr Ortom appealed to all and Sundry to also carry the message to the nooks and crannies of the State and also encourage those with persistent cough to go for testing and treatment which she said is free of charge.