As teachers in Gombe State join their counterparts the world over to commemorate the 2021 teachers day today, 5th October, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said his administration recognises the pivotal role of teachers and teaching profession in societal development.

Accordingly, he said the state government will ensure their proper training, welfare and provision of requisite infrastructure to encourage performance and productivity.

In a goodwill message to mark this year’s world teachers day made available to journalists by his director-general, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Governor Inuwa acknowledged the immeasurable contributions and sacrifices of teachers to societal development through imparting knowledge and shaping the future of the pupils and students despite obvious challenges.

The governor described as apt, the theme of World Teachers’ Day 2021 “Teachers at the heart of education recovery” in view of their determined and diligent efforts in the crucial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While paying tribute to the teachers on this auspicious occasion, Governor Yahaya reiterated that his administration will continue to take all measures that will promote the wellbeing, development and empowerment of the teachers in the state.

He described them as tink tanks upon which children, as future leaders draw their inspiration while growing up.

The governor said his administration established the teachers resource centre in Kwami and strengthened partnership with relevant agencies and organisations with the sole aim of reposition the education sector and enhancing teachers capacity for optimum performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya indicated that the state of emergency he earlier declared on the education was also aimed at taking a holistic approach in providing both human and material resources to reinvigorate the sector and make it more result oriented, acknowledging that the measure is yielding positive results at both basic and secondary levels.