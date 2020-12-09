By Orjime Moses |

A non-governmental organisation, Toilet Kulture Initiatives has called on all to promote good sanitation and hygiene especially in public places in order to avoid contracting disease.

Director General of Kulture Initiative, Elsie Doo Ozika made the call during the commemoration of this year World Toilet Day in Abuja, adding that over 800 children under the age of 5 die daily globally from sanitation related issues desease which could be avoided by safely manage sanitation and good hygiene practices of handwashing with soap and water.

She noted that lack of access to safely manage sanitation posed a big challenge in education, health and economic lives with children who are been exposed to germs and all sorts of infections while in school.

“Menstruating girls sometimes stay away from school for lack of good toilets to safely manage their periods, huge cost of seeking health care when sick, to huge economic losses to the government to the tune of 455 billion annually for this same reason.

There is no doubt therefore that we all need to fight, for our lives, fight our families, fight for our tenants, fight for our young girls, fight for our country by simply doing this one thing. Provide a decent toilet with handwashing facilities. This is our weapon, a safely managed toilet where humans have no contact whatsoever with their feces” she said.

This year theme, Sustainable Sanitation and Climate Change which focused on initiatives to ensure safety management of waste, called for actions that will promote and implement sustainable programs for the provision, use and maintenance of improved sanitation facilities in public places and institutions.

She added that as part of commitment to fight out unhygienic practices in public places, her organisation has adopted Tourism Queen of Africa, Miss Prudent Oryina to provide services through thematic programs targeted at WASH and Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management (MHHM) in schools and also leverage on other youth platforms learning preferences and social media to help create awareness that will trigger actions to end open defecation.