ADVERTISEMENT
By Royal Ibeh,
Nearly one third of Nigerian children, representing 26.5 million Nigerian Children, do not have enough water to meet their daily needs, according to new analysis released by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).
As the world commemorates World Water Day, the analysis, ‘part of the Water Security for All initiative,’ revealed that, globally, more than 1.42 billion people, including 450 million children, are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability.
This means that 1 in 5 children worldwide does not have enough water to meet their everyday needs, says the report, adding that the figures in Nigeria are particularly worrying, with 26.5 million Nigerian children experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability or 29 per cent of Nigerian children.
The analysis identifies areas where physical water scarcity risks overlap with poor water service levels, and communities living in these areas depend on surface water, unimproved sources of water, or water that can take more than 30 minutes to collect.
According to UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, the world’s water crisis is here, and children are its biggest victims. “When wells dry up, children are the ones missing school to fetch water. When droughts diminish food supplies, children suffer from malnutrition and stunting. When floods hit, children fall ill from waterborne illnesses. And when water is not available in Nigerian communities, children cannot wash their hands to fight off diseases,” he added.
Hawkins said, “We have to act now both to address the water crisis in Nigeria to prevent it from getting worse and if we want to meet the SDGs. We can only achieve water security for every Nigerian, including the Nigerian child, through innovation, investment and collaboration, and by ensuring services are sustainable and well-managed. We must act, for the sake of our children and our planet.”
It would be recalled that in November 2018, the Nigerian President, Mohammadu Buhari declared a state of emergency in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector and launched a national campaign tagged ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ to jump-start the country’s journey towards becoming Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025.
Last year, the Nigerian Government and UNICEF released a WASH NORM study which showed that while there has been some progress, thanks to efforts by the Ministry of Water Resources and its partners to strengthen the sector’s planning and monitoring, there is still much more work to be done in the country to ensure that all Nigerians have access to adequate and quality water and hygiene services.
According to the analysis, “Sustainable and equitable access to safe drinking water remains a challenge in Nigeria, with over 86 per cent of Nigerians lacking access to a safely managed drinking water source, adding that the problem is compounded by poor drinking water quality and lack of equity in access.
“Although about 70 per cent of Nigerians are reported to have access to a basic water services, more than half of these water sources are contaminated. And although 73 per cent of the country’s population have access to a water source, only nine litres of water on average is available to a Nigerian daily.
“At the current rate, the country will miss the SDG targets on people’s access to water, unless there is a strong commitment and appropriate action taken by all stakeholders.
“While the impact of water scarcity can be felt by all, no one suffers more than the most vulnerable children. Children and families living in vulnerable communities face the double-edged sword of coping with high water scarcity levels while having the lowest water services, making access to sufficient water especially susceptible to climate shocks and extreme events.”
To respond to the global water crisis, UNICEF is launching the Water Security for All initiative to ensure every child has access to sustainable and climate-resilient water services. The initiative aims to mobilize resources, partnerships, innovation and global response to identified hotspots where the need for safe, resilient and sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene services is the greatest and most urgent.