Nearly one third of Nigerian children, representing 26.5 million Nigerian Children, do not have enough water to meet their daily needs, according to new analysis released by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

As the world commemorates World Water Day, the analysis, ‘part of the Water Security for All initiative,’ revealed that, globally, more than 1.42 billion people, including 450 million children, are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability.

This means that 1 in 5 children worldwide does not have enough water to meet their everyday needs, says the report, adding that the figures in Nigeria are particularly worrying, with 26.5 million Nigerian children experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability or 29 per cent of Nigerian children.

The analysis identifies areas where physical water scarcity risks overlap with poor water service levels, and communities living in these areas depend on surface water, unimproved sources of water, or water that can take more than 30 minutes to collect.