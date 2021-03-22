By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

As part of activities marking the World Water Day, the Multi-sectoral Crisis Recovery Project for North-East Nigeria (MCRP) in Yobe State, said it has constructed 10 new solar-powered boreholes, rehabilitated 22 others with livestock drinking trough in the state.

The MCRP in a solidarity message on the 2021 World Water Day celebration in Damaturu, said projects, which were executed according to Yobe State Investment Plan (SIP), were meant to provide access to quality water across communities in the state.

MCRP in the state led by the project coordinator, Alh. Musa Idi Jidawa, said it has also rehabilitated and reticulated 21 solar-powered boreholes in addition to rehabilitation of 170 hand pumps across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The statement said, “In the water sector, MCRP Yobe PCU has implemented the provision of ten (10) new solar powered boreholes, rehabilitation of twenty-two (22) solar powered boreholes with livestock drinking trough, rehabilitation of twenty-one (21) solar powered boreholes with reticulation and rehabilitation of one hundred and seventy (170) hand pumps across 17 local government areas of the state.

“All the sub-projects are either completed or at completion stage, and in areas where projects have been completed and handed over to communities, such facilities are maximally benefitting both residents and livestock with efficient sources of water, provided in accordance with MCRP’s build back better principle.

“To ensure effective operation and maintenance of WASH facilities, community trainable and interested individuals were identified and

trained on Village Level Operation and Maintenance (VLOM) to carry out maintenance and routine, minor repairs to prevent water facilities

becoming nonfunctional as a result of maintenance and operational needs that can be addressed by communities themselves,” it said.