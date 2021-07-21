LUCY NWACHUKWU, No!

Lucy believes teen could own a smart phone with restrictions.

According to the mother of two and a working class lady, “I would allow my teen own a restricted smart phone. This means a phone that has limited capabilities. Teens should use phones only to communicate their locations to parents and guardians and only during educational purposes.” On the benefits, she said, “the consequences of owning a smart phone outweighs the benefits. When the consequences outweigh the good, I would rather not state the benefits. However, some of the benefits are: for communication and educational purposes. It keeps the child connected to the world and abreast with the trend and happenings around the globe.

In a way, it also gives the child some sense of belonging.”

On the risks of teens having a smart phone, she said, “the list is endless; when a child is not properly guided, there is a tendency for him to misbehave, the child could end up becoming useless and lost; especially in this era where anyone can easily access all manner of items via the internet. Porn sites, gambling, fake lifestyle, immoral activity, and all the negative things of this earth are visible free on the internet. Therefore, teens are not ready to dive into this area at such a young age.”

KEMI KINDNESS: No!

For mother of teens and a working class mother, Kemi Kindness, it is a ‘No, no’ for her. She believes that as far as the child is below 15, the child should not be allowed to have a smart phone.

According to Kemi, “No, I won’t allow my teen own a smart phone. As far as the child is under the age of 15, the child is not allowed to own a smart phone. However, when the child is 18, it is possible to have one.

“Even at that, such trust must come with giving the child adequate knowledge on the good and bad of having phone. Allowing him to own a phone should come with a lot of monitoring.”

On the benefits of teens having a smart phone, Kemi said it is only for educational benefits and there could be no other benefits.

On the risks of teens having a smart phone, Kemi said “The risk of a teen having a smart phone is unquantifiable particularly if not monitored. They include abuse of social media, the false feeling of having arrived, peer pressure to date comes in and lack of concentration on studies, if not monitored.

“However, I am not of the view that a teen should not have a phone, in this days and time, it is a necessity. So, they can be handed non-android phone but even if they must be given one, it should come with a lot of monitoring and supervision.”

CHARITY UMOH EFFIONG, No!

Charity believes the risks of allowing a teen have a smart phone outweighs the benefits.

According to her, it exposes them to the world at large, distraction from study, lack of concentration, pornography and the negative side of technology.

She also said “The risks involved here depends on the kind of smart phone you give to them, there are smart phones customized for children to aid them in reading and other form of learning.”

She, however, said the benefits of teen having a smart phone include helping them to do their school assignment and it also helps them learn fast.

OZIOMACHUKWU BEULAH ONOH: Yes!

For Oziomachukwu, it is a yes. She believes that a teen should have a smart phone.

Some of the benefits of having a smart phone according to Oziomachukwu include: ease of access to internet, ease of contact with my ward, introduction to the wild space of the internet and early exposure to visuals or information that may be harmful to the child.

UCHENNA EZEH, No!

For Uchenna, it is a no! He believes that smart phone exposes the teen to dangerous Internet materials and causes distraction.

According to him, “The risks are many. Too much concentration on smart serves as distraction from studies. Most kids these days play PS games on smart phone. Most of them download pornography films and photos. Social media is the order of the day, most teen who are not supposed to be on social media has taking Facebook and WhatsApp as fun there by distracting them from their studies.

On the benefits of teen owing a smart phone, he said Smart phone can serve as learning tools for teen. Teens can use smart phone to do their assignments from school.

SHIKTRA SHALANGWA, Yes!

For the mother of two and a media practitioner, the answer is yes.

According to her, “ I will allow my teen have a smart phone but with control. I will open a Gmail account with their correct age and register it to family google account to give me control of what they do or view.”

Speaking on the benefits of exposing teen to smart phones, she said “The benefit is simple; it makes learning easier, access to information especially educational materials and also for entertainments.”

In the risks, Shiktra said, “the risk is if not properly controlled children could be exposed to pornography, cyber bullies or even scammers. Control is key.