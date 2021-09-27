In commemoration of the 2021 World Pharmacists Day (WPD), the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria has conducted free health screening for over 400 traders at the Ultra-Modern Market, Garki Abuja.

Speaking during the event, at the weekend, PSN chairman, Abuja branch, Pharm Ifeanyi Ikebudu revealed that the free health screening which was organised as part of the activities to commemorate the day was targeted at traders in the area, who most times are too busy to check their status unless they are down.

He added that the screening which include blood pressure check, malaria test, HIV test and hepatitis test and eye check will help to point out if any of the traders are prone to some illnesses that could be corrected on time before it gets to the terminal stage.

Also speaking, Abuja branch PCN secretary, Chinelo Okonkwo emphasised the need for Nigerians to go for check-up regularly as she explained that some illnesses like blood pressure are silent killers which can give no sign but could lead to instant death.

The Branch’s vice chairman, Dr Abubakar Dauraka on his own part revealed that the exercise was a corporate social responsibility as the organisation has chosen to give back to the society adding that the whole package for the free exercise for an individual was over N25,000.