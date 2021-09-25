In a bid to commemorate the 2021 World Pharmacists Day (WPD), the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria has conducted a free health screening for over 400 traders at the Ultra-Modern Market, Garki Abuja.

Speaking during the event, yesterday, PSN Chairman, Abuja Branch, Pharm Ifeanyi Ikebudu revealed that the free health screening which was organised as part of the activities to commemorate the Day, was targeted at traders in the area, who most times too busy to check their status unless they are down.

He added that the screening which include Blood Pressure Check, Malaria test, HIV test and Hepatitis test and Eye check will help to point out if any of the traders are prone to have some illnesses that could be corrected on time before it gets to the terminal stage.

Also speaking, Abuja Branch PCN Secretary, Chinelo Okonkwo emphasised the need for Nigerians to go for check-up regularly as she explained that some illnesses like blood pressure are silent killers which can give no sign but could lead to instant death.

The Branch’s Vice Chairman, Dr Abubakar Dauraka on his own part revealed that the exercise was a corporate responsibility as the organisation has chosen to give back to the society adding that the whole package for the free exercise for an individual was over N25,000.

“For the eye check, the test is a minimum of N12,000 and we are doing it for free. The HIV and Hepatitis test is about N5,000 and free here. The BP check and consultation is about N2,500. If you put the package together, what we have for citizens is about N25,000 to N30,000,”he stated.

Also speaking, the Local Organising Commitee Chairman, Pharm Edwin Ikechukwu revealed that over N2.5m was put up for the event which was targeted at over 400 people.