It recently opened its new store at The Setai Miami Beach with much fanfare.

A quick look around us will let us know how the various business industries are changing and developing in their respective niches.

All these companies work with the prime aim to offer their best to the customers and become leaders in their own right in their markets.

However, only a few rare gems go ahead in making it huge in their endeavours, which also depends upon a wide range of factors.

When it comes to the luxury watch industry, different countries have so far welcomed different players and one brand that is making it huge amongst them from the US is Wrist Aficionado.

This is a brand run by a team of passionate professionals who are driven to help the brand reach the highest of the highs of the industry and make it a well-recognized luxury watch brand in the US.

What caught more attention amongst watch lovers and the industry as a whole was Wrist Aficionado’s recent new store launched at The Setai Miami Beach.

This new branch was launched in the presence of many known celebrities as it has earned a clientele that boasts of many prominent personalities.

They showcased a pop-up boutique featuring their exclusive most pieces. Whether it is about luxury watches, jewellery or fine art, Wrist Aficionado never fails to impress customers. It has the ability to make people fall for its highest quality products, designs and overall make almost instantly.

They confidently say that they are a company that does more than just selling watches and offer limited editions that can give customers an elegant look.

They have been doing retail and wholesale trade of luxury watches since 2018 and, over the years, have been able to attain a massive list of clients, also on their online store that swears by their timeless pieces and jewellery.

They are a great brand offering competitive prices ad giving the luxuriousness that people seek from their wide range of brands.

To know more, follow them on Instagram @wristaficionado or visit the website, https://wristaficionado.com/.