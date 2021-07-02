The 2021 edition of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange programme is tackling the issue of ‘Disappearing Culture’ across the globe.

Contrary to the event’s usual approach of essay competition submissions and awards, the 13th edition of the WSICE takes the form of a forum where young people from over 20 countries across the globe sound out their thoughts on critical developments in world polity, and in particular the ever growing incidents of ‘disappearing humanity’ via acts of kidnapping, abductions, human cancellation, social and discriminations based on race, colour, creed, faith, physio-mental features among others all around the theme ‘That Our Future May Not Disappear’.

Also previous WSICE essay winners will be joined by their contemporaries from other countries and cultures on a panel The International Youth Assembly to expand further on the issue of disappearance in all forms and how it impacts the future of the youth and the survival of families.

Selected eminent cultural and educational leaders including Caribbean performance poet-philosopher and activist, Mutabaruka; American physician storyteller Dr Russell Low, and Classical musician, Jian Wang, who have dedicated their life, time and careers speaking for and working with young people, will act as ‘Advocates of Conscience’ in the discourse.

A real-tual event as the recent edition, all discourse will hold digitally in partnership with the San Diego State University SDSU, US, the virtual host; while the live event which features over 1,000 pupils and students of Ogun State in a mentoring sessions with members of the Association of Nigerian Authors ANA, Ogun State Chapter will take place at the thickly forested residence of the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, grand inspiration behind the project.