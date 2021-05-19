The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta said the Commission I committed to transforming Nigeria to digital society by leveraging the powers of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Danbatta who disclosed this while delivering his remarks during the 2021 World Telecommunication and Information Society Day ​(WTISD) in Abuja said COVID-19 has highlighted the urgency of accelerating the digital transformation in advancing the goal of the Connect 2030 Agenda of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) leaving no one behind.

Speaking on the theme for the 2021 celebration is “Accelerating digital transformation in challenging times,” Danbatta said “The WTISD2021 provides a unique opportunity for International Communication Union (ITU) members to continue in their quest for an accelerated digital transformation agenda that is all-encompassing, by promoting national strategies on ICT development across the world.

“Nigeria, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), participates actively in commemorating the theme of the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day 2021: ‘Accelerating digital transformation in challenging times’ throughout the year with national, regional, continental and international initiatives.

“I wish to commit that Nigerian Communications Commission will leverage the power of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in digitally transforming our society and communities.

“World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) has been celebrated annually every 17 May since 1969 to mark the founding of ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.

“The COVID-19 crisis has not only highlighted the critical role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) for continued functioning of societies but has also brought to the fore the startling digital inequalities between and within countries.

“ITU Members have stepped up and engaged in activities that have proven essential in saving lives and sustaining economies. They have demonstrated their remarkable resilience in the face of challenging times.

“At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency of accelerating digital transformation and advancing the goals and targets of the Connect 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.

“WTISD 2021 is an opportunity for ITU membership to continue to push for digital transformation by promoting national strategies on ICT development, smart policies to encourage investments, cooperation and partnership.”

