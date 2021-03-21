This is arguably Africa’s time at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), with great expectations that Okonjo-Iweala will vigorously pursue the continent’s interests. But African leaders need to be at the forefront if the agenda must be achieved.

The WTO is a member state-driven organisation that has regulated global trade since 1995. Its job is a tricky one. It must foster multilateral cooperation without hindering healthy competition. The body attempts to set down rules to guide trading among its 164 members and resolve disputes fairly. Forty-four of these members are African. Another nine African countries hold observer status and some are negotiating accession to the body.

However, there’s a perception that African countries have gained little from the WTO. The organisation’s agenda has been dominated by the world’s economic superpowers, including China.

China’s accession to the WTO in 2001 is believed to have contributed to its export-led growth. The same cannot be said for Africa. According to Afrexim Bank president Benedict Oramah, Africa’s share of global trade has declined from 4.4 per cent in 1970 to 2.5 per cent today. Asia’s share has risen from 7.7 per cent to 20 per cent over the same period.

As of the end of July 2020, 26 of the 55 African countries updated their official trade data to reflect 2019 trade figures. Intra-Africa trade for 2019 this far was valued at US$69 billion; 5 per cent less than in 2018 (with data from 35 of the 55 African countries). Intra-Africa trade accounted for 15 per cent of Africa’s total trade in 2019; the same as for 2018. Over the last ten years intra-Africa trade has remained low; the highest was recorded in 2015 and 2016 with 19 per cent and 20 per cent of total trade. Most intra-Africa trade is among countries which are members of the same regional economic community (REC); in particular where the countries are members of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) or Customs Union (CU) of the REC.

The economy of Africa consists of the trade, industry, agriculture, and human resources of the continent. As of 2019, approximately 1.3 billion people were living in 54 countries in Africa. Africa is a resource-rich continent. Recent growth has been due to growth in sales in commodities, services, and manufacturing.

Economic activity in Africa was constrained in 2020 by an unprecedented global pandemic caused by COVID–19. Real GDP in Africa is projected to grow by 3.4 percent in 2021, after contracting by 2.1 percent in 2020. This projected recovery from the worst recession in more than half a century will be underpinned by a resumption of tourism, a rebound in commodity prices, and the rollback of pandemic-induced restrictions. The outlook is, however, subject to great uncertainty from both external and domestic risks.

Unarguably, expectations are high across Africa following the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

For a continent that has struggled over the years to be relevant in the world market, it is a big deal that one of its own will now sit at the head of the table’ where critical decisions are taken.

“To say her appointment has raised hopes on the continent would be an understatement,” says Toyin Umesiri, a U.S.-based international trade expert and convener of the Annual Trade with Africa Business Summit in the United States.

The region has been clamouring for a transition from foreign aid to trade dominance, and to them, the question is whether her appointment would help shift them further in that direction and what type of transformation (if any) they should expect.

The truth is that African nations would make demands on her and the WTO.

They will seek her support to advance trade in the region which in a way is good because Africa has yet to secure maximum benefit from the institution or leverage all the negotiating facilities.

The stakes are very high. At one end, the womenfolk is counting on her good representation. At another, Africa is eagerly looking up to her not only to protect and advance her interests in the global market but also to prove to the rest of the world that something good can come out of the continent.