By Emmanuel Onwubiko

Just before 4.pm Monday February 15, 2021 when it became known through a virtual conference that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has finally become the head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), this was how the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC announced the historic appointment. BBC said that Nigeria‘s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala looks set to be confirmed as the first woman and first African leader of the WTO, “a near-paralysed institution desperately needing a kick-start.“

It recalled that the WTO has called a special general council meeting at which the former Nigerian finance minister and World Bank veteran is expected to be formally selected as the global trade body‘s new director-general.

It then delved into history, recalling that US President Joe Biden strongly swung behind her candidacy shortly after the only other remaining contender, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, pulled out. “I look forward to finalising the process,“ Okonjo-Iweala said on February 6 after securing the Biden administration‘s support.

The organisation is also eager to conclude the drawn-out process, having been leaderless since Brazilian career diplomat Roberto Azevedo stepped down last August, a year ahead of schedule.

The process of picking one of eight candidates to succeed him had been expected to wrap up by November, but the administration of former US president Donald Trump blocked the consensus to appoint Okonjo-Iweala.

The BBC says the 66-year-old Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will not be at the WTO‘s Geneva headquarters for Monday‘s virtual session and it is not known when she would take up her duties.

The 64-member organisation‘s special session gets under way at 1400 GMT and Okonjo-Iweala is scheduled to hold an online press conference two hours later.

The WTO picks its leaders through consensus-finding, so even though she is the only candidate still in the race — boasting US, EU and African backing — there is always the chance of a spanner being thrown in the works.

She will take over an organisation mired in multiple crises and struggling to help member states navigate the severe global economic slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Okonjo-Iweala argued during the race that she was best placed out of the eight candidates for the post to steer the WTO through the crises.

“ I am a reform candidate,“ she insisted.

She has among other things warned that growing protectionism and nationalism have been spurred on by the pandemic and insists barriers need to be lowered to help the world recover, reports the BBC.

According to the BBC, even before Covid-19 battered the global economy, the WTO was weighed down by stalled trade talks and struggled to curb trade tensions between the United States and China.

The WTO also faced relentless attacks from Washington under Biden‘s predecessor Donald Trump. Among other things, Trump brought the WTO‘s dispute settlement appeal system to a grinding halt in late 2019.

Okonjo-Iweala has said her priorities include getting long-blocked trade talks on fishery subsidies across the finish line and breathing life back into WTO‘s Appellate Body.

Twice Nigeria‘s finance minister (2003-2006 and 2011-2015) and its first female foreign minister in a two-month stint in 2006, Okonjo-Iweala is seen as a trailblazer in her west African homeland.

She has brushed off claims she lacks experience as a trade minister or negotiator, insisting that what is needed to lead the WTO is not technical skills but “ boldness, courage“.

She has portrayed herself as a champion against Nigeria‘s rampant corruption — saying her own mother was even kidnapped over her attempts to tackle the scourge.

But her critics argue she should have done more to tackle it while in power.

A development economist by training with degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, Okonjo-Iweala has also had a 25-year career as a development economist at the World Bank, eventually becoming its number two.

She is on the Twitter board of directors and chaired Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

As stated by this writer earlier, Ngozi had at one time become the Vice President of the World Bank, a position that significantly made her very powerful around the World. I think the TIME magazine ranks her amongst the first 100 most powerful economists of all times.

But as Nigerians, one factor that remains infinite in our minds is how as the Finance minister, she successfully negotiated debt pardon for Nigeria.

As captured by reporters, Nigeria‘s vigorous campaign for debt pardon has paid off. Some of its creditors under the Paris Club, which have rated the federal government economic reforms as far-reaching and focused, have written off $18 billion or 60 per cent of the $30 billion Nigeria owed the cartel.

That is not all. The creditors said that they would go further to raise the amount of the debt to be cancelled to $20 billion or 67 per cent very soon.

In a statement conveying the cheering news to the Federal Government, the Paris Club said that in arriving at the debt forgiveness option for Nigeria, it took special cognisance of the economic reform programmes of President Olusegun Obasanjo\‘s administration.

Only recently, the Group of Eight (G-8) richest nations wrote off $40 billion debt of the world\‘s poorest countries, 14 of which are in Africa.

Nigeria was completely excluded from the G-8 largesse, but officials of the Federal Government and some foreign financial agencies like the World Bank had assured that the nation was being considered for debt pardon under a special package.

Hence, when the news came from the Paris Club yesterday, an elated Finance Minister, (as she then was) Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, went into the nitty-gritty of the creditor‘s action.

The creditors, which also noted the government‘s willingness to take advantage of exceptional revenue to finance an exit treatment from the Paris Club, said that the significant relief would ensure long-term debt sustainability.

The creditors said that the measure represents their contribution to Nigeria‘s economic development.

-Onwubiko is Head of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA)