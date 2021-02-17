By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Atiku Care Foundation (ACF) has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Mr. Collins Onyeaji, SSA on international affairs to the foundation made this known in a statement while congratulating Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed confidence that “Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned economist, would successfully lead the needed reforms to reposition the WTO to effectively deliver on its mandate to promote open and fair trade for the benefit of all, For the marginalised groups, particularly women, the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala is a pointer that the world is fast changing,” he added.

“Although there are several challenges waiting for Dr. Ngozi when taking up her new role on March 1, 2021 we hope that her leadership will result in African economies becoming more connected to global markets.

“Today African economies constitute only 3per cent of the global economy.

“On the first of January this year the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was set in motion, as the world’s second largest trade agreement, measured in geography. This will lead to more intra-African trade, from today’s 16 percent intra-continental trade. The appointment of Dr. Ngozi is the second great trade-news for the continent, and we are excited about the opportunities created by a more “trading continent”, says Onyeaji.