The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said Africa is working with the European Union and other partners to create regional vaccine manufacturing hubs with Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and Rwanda.

The director-general WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who stated this yesterday during a virtual meeting, said “we have now seen that over-centralisation of vaccine production capacity is incompatible with equitable access in a crisis situation.

“Regional production hubs, in tandem with open supply chains, offer a more promising path to preparedness for future health crisis.’’ (Reuters/NAN)