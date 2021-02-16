BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senator representing Abia Central in the Senate, Theodore Orji, has felicitated with the newly appointed director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, describing her latest feat as a ‘resounding conquest of the world’.

In a press statement personally signed by the lawmaker, entitled ‘Felicitations To My Constituent: Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala!’, he said the former Minister of Finance persevered “professionally and ethically” to emerged victorious in the WTO contest, a development, he said, should be a lesson for all.

“May I on behalf of my family and my staff, the constituents of Abia Central Senatorial District and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria felicitate with my ebullient constituent, Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her resounding conquest of the world through her appointment as the DG of the WTO.

“This world acclaimed appointment and elevation didn’t come easy as she has persevered professionally and ethically insisted on adopting the basic principles as the only route to progress and success.

A good lesson for our women and the entire nation that if you insist on doing the right thing, the world at large would obey you.

“I am not surprised that she got this far considerating her antecedents. Having served as a two-time finance minister, veering into the foreign affairs with spectacular innovations like rebasing the Nigerian economy and transparently engineering debt reliefs not forgetting other sueperlative engagements with the World Bank, there was no other direction to go except forward as the gold fish has no hiding place.

“Her awards from too many world organizations like Forbes, Time Magazine, Newsweek and numerous others speak volumes and I cannot but say congratulations, Abia woman of Excellence,” Senator Orji added.