Ahead of the November 9 final decision on the choice of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the federal government has said that it will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the aspiration of her candidate, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to lead the global trade body is realised.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, yesterday, the government said that the third and final round of the selection process of the director-general of the WTO was concluded on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and the result was formally announced on Wednesday, October 28, which revealed that Okonjo-Iweala has secured the support of majority of the member countries but was yet to be declared and returned the winner because of the objection by the United States (US).

According to the statement signed by the spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ferdinand Nwonye, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday, the development was because apart from winning the election, all the 164 member-states of WTO were also expected to adopt the winner by consensus, in accordance with the rule of procedure of the organisation.

“It is important to highlight that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

“The ministry wishes to further inform that a meeting of the General Council of the WTO has been scheduled for November 9, 2020 for the final decision on the election process.

“Nigeria will continue to engage the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation is realised,” Nwoye said.