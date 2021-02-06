BY MARK ITSIBOR with Agency Report |

All is now set for Nigeria’s former minister of Finance and frontline contender for the position of director-general (DG) of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to emerge victorious.

Her last rival for the job, South Korean Trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee, yesterday announced her withdrawal from the race, clearing the way for Okonjo-Iweala to be the next WTO DG.

According to a report by Bloomberg, while Nigeria’s former Finance minister is now the only remaining candidate for the job, it is now left for the WTO member states to take a decision to declare her a unanimous candidate and formally approve her appointment.

A statement from Korea’s Trade ministry yesterday noted that Yoo reportedly decided after discussions with the United States and other major nations, and took various issues into account, including the need to revitalise the multilateral organisation.

“There was no consensus. So we needed enough time for in-depth consultations with important members, including the US,” Myung-hee stated.

Her withdrawal from the bid now clears the way for Okonjo-Iweala to secure the leadership of the Geneva-based institution.

If confirmed, Okonjo-Iweala would be the first woman and the first African to lead the organization in its 25-year history.

The United States of America under the government of former President Donald Trump had posed as the major stumbling block for Okonjo-Iweala to clinch the position as the government raised political concerns over her candidacy.

Many say there is hope for Okonjo-Iweala as the Biden administration forms its trade team.

However, the US mission at WTO headquarters was yet to make an official remark on the latest development as at the time of filing this report.

Okonjo-Iweala emerged as the front-runner for the WTO director-general post last year. If the US, Korea and the WTO’s other 162 members join a consensus to appoint Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO would announce a meeting to confirm her appointment within a matter of days.