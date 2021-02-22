By ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

A former gubernatorial candidate of Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) in Bayelsa State in the 2019 general election, Mrs Seiyefa Fetepigi Eches has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her well deserved appointment as the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Mrs Seiyefa Fetepigi Eches in a statement said there is no doubt that Dr Okonjo-Iweala will bring her wealth of experience as a renowned financial expert who has served meritoriously in reputable world organisations, distinguished herself as Nigeria’s minister of finance and later minister of foreign affairs to take World Trade Organisation to the next level.

The statement reads in part, “Your historic appointment as WTO Director General has brought honour and pride to Nigeria and Africa, as you assumes office on 1st March 2021, terminating on 31st August 2025, and renewable.

“I urge the 164-member WTO to support and cooperate with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership to shape the future of the organisation and effectively address the economic, health and social consequences of coronavirus that has devastated the world.”