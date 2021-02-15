Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

The governor’s felicitations was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba.

He noted that Okonjo-Iweala, an illustrious daughter of Delta from Ogwashi-Uku, was a two-time Minister of Finance, who led Nigeria’s economy to exit foreign debt obligations during her first term under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Okowa said that he was elated to hear of the successful emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as WTO boss after a very highly competitive and protracted process.

He described Okonjo-Iweala as a brilliant, competent, world-class economist and international development expert whose works over the years had distinguished her globally.

The governor stated that the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala had broken the 24-year-old jinx of a female becoming head of the WTO, adding that she was the first African to lead the global trade body.

“I am excited to hear of the emergence of our illustrious daughter, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

“Your appointment is indeed, a testament to your competence and experience as a renowned economist and international development expert.

“You went through a very rigorous and competitive process to emerge as the new head at the WTO.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate a worthy ambassador of Delta and Nigeria, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on the recognition and appointment.

“As you take on this distinguishing assignment at the big global stage again, I pray and urge you to re-enact that which you have always done – bringing pride and honour to Delta and Nigeria.

“It is without doubt that your pedigree and impeccable footprints in monetary and economic administration in Nigeria and at the World Bank stood you out for this global assignment.

“As you continue in this remarkable trajectory, we wish you success as you mount this new saddle,” the governor said.(NAN).