BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for her emergence as the new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying her confirmation for the position is a great honour to the country.

“Dr. Okonjo Iweala’s emergence as the first woman and African ever to hold this very lofty position is a clear indication and testimony to her brilliance, tenacity, experience, and wide acceptance across international borders,” he said.

Ikpeazu stated this in a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS), Barrister Onyebuchi Ememanka, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, adding that she has made history by being the first woman and African to occupy the position.

According to Onyebuchi, “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, on behalf of himself, the government, and people of the state heartily congratulates and wishes Dr Ngozi Okonji-Iweala God’s speed, protection, and the very best in her new job.”

Describing the new WTO head as a source of pride for the people of the state, the country and the continent in general, he added that he is confident that she will bring her wealth of experience to bear in the new position.

Similarly, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Sam Onuigbo, has expressed appreciation for the appointment, saying the constituents are full of joy for it.

In a an interview with LEADERSHIP shortly after the confirmation of the appointment, Onuigbo, who has served the state in various capacities in the past maintained that the country’s former Finance minister is on a familiar terrain.