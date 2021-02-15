By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation, bringing joy and more honour to the country.

As the Harvard-educated and renowned economist takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu believes her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind.

President Buhari affirmed that Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance, and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

The President joined family, friends and colleagues in wishing Dr Okonjo-Iweala well in her new endeavour.