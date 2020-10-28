By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The President General of Ndigbo apex socio-political and cultural Organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has lauded the emergence of Nigeria’s former finance minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), describing it as a reward for excellence which she represents.

The president general in a statement he signed, said the victory is uplifting as it came at the right time when Nigeria and her citizens were going through difficult times.

“A Nigerian daughter emerging to lead such high global body at this time gives hope that the future is right if square pegs are put in square holes in the leadership in this country.”

Nwodo said that as the first female and African to occupy the exalted position, Dr Okonjo-Iweala is making history which she rightly merits given her overwhelming credentials and track records locally and internationally.

The PG commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support that made Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s victory possible.

The Ohanaeze leader also praised the unity of purpose of African leaders that made the victory easy and deserving.

While congratulating Dr Okonjo-Iweala, the Ohanaeze leader prayed God to grant her mercy and the wisdom needed for her to excel in the new position.