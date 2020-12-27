Microfinance banking was exclusively established for the low income earners across the world. It has lifted many poor people from poverty to a financially stable position in Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Nigeria and among others. Recall that In December 2005, the CBN introduced a microfinance policy framework, meant to enhance financial services for the micro-entrepreneurs and low-income households in order to contribute to the rapid economic growth.

The rationale was that no inclusive growth could be achieved without improving their access to factors of production, especially financial services. This gesture serves as the launching pad for the emergence of microfinance banks in Nigeria.

However, by 2008, the country already had over 700 micro banks, churning out loan facilities to the active poor to expand their businesses and cater for their financial needs. Most of these loans were granted without the needed Know Your Customers (KYC), hence, the credit facilities went bad. The high rate of bad loans in the books of micro banks put most of them in a bad situation. Similarly, most of the MFBs forgot the reasons they were created, as they started building gigantic structures as banking halls, using posh and exotic cars for marketing, thereby competing with commercial banks.

The first round of liquidation in the microfinance sub sector took place in 2010 when Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanus was the CBN governor. He revoked the licenses of 103 micro banks, which sent shiver down the spine of all institutions operating in the microfinance sub sector. Customers besieged the existing MFBs in their large numbers, demanding for their deposits, because they felt since others could close shops, the existing ones could as well be victims.

This caused serious financial strain on the entire microfinance industry then, a wound that took lots of years to heal. However, last week, the CBN revoked the licenses of 42 microfinance banks in the country. Before then, most of the affected banks had already closed for business for more than a year, while the existing ones operated skeletal services.

This, led the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to promptly commence the verification of claims of depositors of the affected banks since Monday, December 21, 2020. It was gathered that following the announcement of liquidation, there was palpable apprehension among many depositors, a situation that prompted panic withdrawals for fear of losing their deposits. But the NDIC allayed such fears, saying that it had begun the process of paying insured depositors of the liquidated banks across the country.

THE CLOSED MFBs

The affected banks include; Hedgeworth MFB, Utako, Abuja; Future Growth MFB, Utako, Abuja; Bagwai MFB, Bagwai LGA, Kano; Ere City MFB, Oriade LGA, Osun State; Cafon MFB, Garki II, Abuja; Akcofed MFB, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State; Gufax MFB, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State: Partnership MFB, Onitsha, Anambra State; ICB MFB, Ilah, Delta State; Onima MFB, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, Imo State; and Hometrust (NATIONS) MFB, Nkwere, Imo State. Others are Ringim MFB, Ringim, Jigawa State; Bigthana MFB, Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna; Rogo MFB, Rogo LGA, Kano State; Makoda MFB, Makoda LGA, Kano; Takai MFB, Takai LGA, Kano State; Bebeji MFB, Bebeji L.G.A., Kano State; Ajingi MFB, Ajingi LGA, Kano State; Garko MFB, Garko, Kano; Kangiwa MFB, Kangiwa LGA, Kebbi State; Augie MFB, Augie LGA, Kebbi State; Mopa MFB, Mopa, Kogi State; Solid Base MFB, Ijumu LGA, Kogi State; Ultimate Benefit MFB, Lokoja, Kogi State; Ovidi MFB, Okene, Kogi State; Kirfi MFB, Kirfi LGA, Bauchi; Credit Express MFB, Kakawa Street, Lagos; King Solomon MFB, Western Avenue, Iponri, Lagos; Riggs MFB, Victoria Island, Lagos; Billionaire Blue Bricks MFB, Ajah, Lagos; Susu MFB, Yaba, Lagos; Wealthstream MFB, Apapa, Lagos; Aguda Titun MFB, Ogba, Lagos and Sapphire MFB, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Also on the list are Metro MFB, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos; Mountain Top MFB, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos; Unyogba MFB, Ofu LGA, Kogi State; Wapo MFB, Okene, Kogi State; Ibogun MFB, Ifo LGA, Ogun State; Korede MFB, Igbotako, Ondo State; Ahetou MFB, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Rivers State and Fufore MFB, Yola, Adamawa State.

NDIC COMMENCES VERIFICATION EXERCISE

Before commencing the verification exercise, the NDIC issued a statement, informing the depositors, creditors, shareholders and the general public that the operating licenses of the 42 MFBs have been revoked by the CBN, effective from 12th of November, 2020. “The NDIC, the official liquidator of the banks whose licenses were recently revoked, is in the process of closing the listed banks and paying their insured depositors”. “We, therefore, request that all the depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet the NDIC officials for the verification of their claims from Monday, 21st December, 2020 till Thursday, 24th December, 2020.”

The statement added that for further clarification or any assistance, eligible depositors should contact the representatives of the director, Claims Resolution Department of the NDIC in any of the centres/zonal offices in Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Benin, Kano, Ilorin, Bauchi, Sokoto, Yola and Port Harcourt. Earlier, the NDIC had stated that a limited understanding and widespread misconception of the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in Nigeria was largely responsible for the pool of unclaimed deposits following the bank’s closure.

According to the executive director (Corporate Services) of NDIC, Mrs. Omolola Abiola-Edewor, the situation is a global challenge to the deposit insurance system. She stated this while delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2020 sensitisation seminar for judges of the Federal High Court in Abuja with the theme: ‘The Challenges to Deposit Insurance Law and Practice in Nigeria.’ Abiola- Edewor noted that the phenomenon had informed concerted efforts by the NDIC to continuously collaborate with the judiciary and other stakeholders in promoting sound knowledge and understanding of the deposit insurance system over the years. She said the NDIC would continue to jealously guard the relationship with the judiciary.

She added that the current economic situation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic had further underscored the need to strengthen the collaboration towards enhancing financial stability. While describing the judgments against the corporation for the liabilities of failed banks as another challenge confronting it, she noted that the effective resolution of legal issues affecting the administration of the deposit insurance system was critical to the enhancement of safety and soundness of the banking system.

IMPLICATIONS OF THE REVOCATION EXERCISE LEADERSHIP

Sunday checks around some micro banks within Lagos and Ogun States revealed pockets of massive withdrawal given the closure of 42 MfBs, while some withdrawals were done by customers, who needed money to shop for the Christmas and New Year celebration. Insider sources revealed that most micro finance depositors had on Monday and Tuesday, inquired from their respective banks to ascertain that they were not affected by the revocation exercise, while some demanded for their deposits.

Investigation showed that most of the depositors did not take their time to go through the list of the affected MfBs, as they felt the micro banks were all the same irrespective of the name. In the past, when the CBN made the announcement of microfinance bank’s closure, it led to massive withdrawal in MfBs nationwide as customers besieged their banks, demanding for their deposits. However, things seems to be better this time around, as the volume of withdrawal were not pronounced compared to the previous exercise. Reacting on the development, the president, National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB), Alh.

Yusuf Gyallesu confirmed that there will be panic withdrawal in banks, which he noted, was the only negative effect of the revocation exercise. According to him, “There will be panic in those good MfBs that are alive and working. Many customers will be withdrawing their funds, thinking CBN will soon shut them down: that is the only negative implication of the entire exercise.”

He added that, “When CBN did it, the association was already aware but maintained a stand of not letting it leak to the public. We agreed with the CBN that since it is their mandate to license and revoke licenses of MfBs but anytime they are closing MfBs, they shouldn’t publicise it so that it will not cause unnecessary panic in the financial system. We were surprised to read the news in the newspaper. We had discussed this issue with CBN two weeks ago.” He said the liquidation of 42 microfinance banks was not healthy for the microfinance subsector.

“Our position is that these MfBs on their own closed shops years back. CBN and NDIC are trying to clear the sub-sector for stakeholders to know those currently operating. These are the ones that had over time stopped rendering services to the public and it’s dangerous to allow them to remain like that. It is not good for the sector to announce to the public that a certain number of MfBs are closed down. We used to be 913 and with this closure, we are 870 MfBs operating in the country,” he pointed out.

Stating that there is actually nothing the association can do for those banks closed by the central bank, he added that, ‘the best we can do for them is to get investors that can buy the license and revive the banks”. While attributing the collapse of the affected banks to tough business operating environment and low corporate governance, he said that COVID-19 never played any major role in their demise. “It is due to economic factors and corporate issues, which is not related to COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 lockdown started in March. These MfBs closed down three to two years ago. It has nothing to do with COVID-19,” he pointed out.