In its 2019 report, the National Bureau of Statistics stated that two out of every five Nigerians are living below the poverty line. This means that two Nigerians out of an estimated five survive on less than a dollar per day.

Between the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, the Nigerian unemployment rate hit an all-time high of about 33.3% from the previous record of 27.1% in early 2020.

There is no contesting the fact that there is a nexus between the current spate of insecurity and other crimes, which have permeated some sections of the country, with states in the northwest being worse hit, with the skyrocketing rate of unemployment.

Indeed, left idle, the youths become pliable tools for all criminal activities. The surge in the rate of unemployment and its attendant consequences on insecurity and other criminal activities has continued to impede government’s efforts to cushion the impact of poverty by resetting the economy.

Available reports from the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) show that the national unemployment status stands at 23.18 million with a growing rate of 33.3 per cent. Unconfirmed report indicates that in Katsina State, over 438,808 able-bodied youths are unemployed even as the state has a damning poverty rate of about 80 per cent.

There is little wonder therefore, that the state continues to witness intensification in the spate of insecurity and other forms of criminality.

Conscious of this and mindful of the need to address this alarming statistics which if left unchecked, has the tendency to further worsen the security situation in the state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari initiated different programmes and policies aimed at empowering women, youths and other vulnerable group in the state.

Upon assumption of office in 2015, the administration of Governor Aminu Massri facilitated a N2 billion CBN loans for the state’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Development. The loan, upon receipt, was disbursed to different beneficiaries who are owners of small-scale businesses across the state.

It would be recalled that part of the disbursement included the N10, 000 each to about 4,902 owners of small-scale business including tea sellers, shoemakers and others, who were economically empowered across the state.

The second category of the CBN loan beneficiaries included 17, 000 small business owners across the 361 electoral wards of the state who got N20, 000 to enhance their businesses.

Indeed, these loans were administered by the State office of Empowerment and Social Intervention, which also disbursed N10 million each to the 34 local government councils of the State for onward disbursement as loans to select market women, artisans, members of the organised trade associations among other 6,800 beneficiaries.

Additionally too, the state government disbursed loans that ranged from N1 million to N10 million depending on the size of an SME, to over 100 SMEs across the state.

While the different loan disbursement packages were described as plausible attempts at empowering the people, one particularly spectacular initiative was the Goat Breeding Scheme. Under this initiative, N104 million was also expended in the purchase and distribution of three goats each to no fewer than 2,082 women across the state with each beneficiary getting the facility at the rate of N50,000.

Specifically, under the scheme, each beneficiary got two she goats and one he goat valued at N50, 000. The intent was for the women to breed the goats and repay within 13 months. The money also covers insurance and medication for the goats. Based on the scheme, beneficiaries are to repay with the offspring of the goats and not money, so that more women can benefit from the scheme.

Fundamentally, the state government’s economic empowerment efforts, which includes loan disbursement, skills acquisition training and entrepreneurship development among other initiatives, targets women and youths who form the bulk of the unemployment demography in the state.

For entrepreneurship development, the state government trained over 1,640 youths and women in different trades. Including soap making, shoe making, garments and accessories, poultry farming among other skills.

Interestingly, each trainee was resettled with working tools and or money, depending on the needs of the skills acquired. Under the resettlement initiative, the governor approved the disbursement of N100million to the trainees.

Additionally too, through the CBN supported Agri- business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGMEIS), the State Government through the registered 690 businesses which got N425,000 loan to boost agriculture and agro-businesses in the state.

With a vision of catching them young and assisting in diversifying the economy of the State, the Masari administration set up fishing and poultry training centres in 12 boarding schools where secondary school students are being exposed to the skills of fish and poultry farming.

The state government also initiated the Katsina National Talent Hunt (KSNTH) where many talents are being discovered and now nurtured. Through this, the Masari government is changing the narrative of youth joblessness in the state through empowering youths with different skills aimed at boosting creativity and equipping them for self-reliance

As the governor hinted, KSNTH was initiated in line with the vision of his administration to encourage innovation and develop the potentials of the youths in the state and Nigeria at large.

Indeed, one other economic empowerment initiatives of the Governor Masari administration, which also stands out and hence is deserving of being mentioned because of its plausible impacts, is the Aminu Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation (AMYEF).

AMYEF, which operates more like an NGO, has been supportive to the youths in the areas of education through scholarships, even as it has continued to champion economic empowerment, medical outreach for the less privileged and has consistently provide mentoring opportunities for the youths to realise their full aptitudes.

Saidu Abdullahi, 35, is one of the beneficiaries of the Katsina state economic empowerment schemes who currently owns a poultry farm in Mani town. He told our reporter that he has 12 persons working in his poultry farm.

“Each time I look back, I thank God that I made good use of the opportunity offered by the state government. While some of my colleagues that we trained together misused the opportunity, I am now an employer of labour.

“I tell those who care to listen that I did not vote the APC but I am a proud beneficiary of the focused leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his ruling APC” Abdullahi added insisting that the impacts of the state government’s different economic empowerment packages are visible for all to see.

Like Abdullahi, a cross section of residents who spoke to our correspondent harped on the need for sustainability of the different economic empowerment schemes.

“Whoever succeeds Governor Masari in 2023 should ensure sustainability of the different economic empowerment plans for the sake of the state and its people especially the youths” Garba Iro Tsiga, a youth leader, enthused.

Abdulkadir Mamman-Nasir is the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Economic Empowerment and Special Intervention. He said the administration’s myriads of economic empowerment programmes have been impactful in the lives of the beneficiaries.

“When we started, we discovered that over 90 per cent of them were outside the financial circles. But because of the loan programme which we wanted to disburse through the Bank, they have to open accounts and over 50, 000 accounts were opened through that intervention programme.

“ So, we were able to bring over 50,000 people into the financial circles. That alone is an achievement that CBN would ordinarily want people to do.

“For those in the Medium Scale Enterprises (MSE), we were also able to turn them from mere entrepreneur without requisite knowledge to entrepreneur that now handle businesses professionaly with proper documentation because of the orientation they got.”

However, Mamman Nasir decried the attitudes of some beneficiaries who were reluctant in paying back the loans collected