New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has said Philippe Coutinho can become an important player for the club if he can rediscover his confidence.

Coutinho, 29, has failed to live up to expectations at Barca since signing from Liverpool in a club-record transfer worth €160 million in 2018.

The Brazilian has struggled with injuries since returning from a loan spell with Bayern Munich in 2020, but Xavi is willing to give him another chance to prove himself at Camp Nou.

“Coutinho is someone who can play in various positions and he can be important for the team,” Xavi said ahead of Saturday’s match against Espanyol, his first as Barca coach.

“He needs to re-find himself and recover his confidence. If he does, he will help us a lot. He has an innate talent.”

Xavi said it is now up to Coutinho, who recently made his 100th appearance for Barca, to deliver, suggesting his problems are more mental than physical.

“It depends on him,” he added. “He will get chances because he’s a player I like personally. It’s more psychological than anything because he has talent.”