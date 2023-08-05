The chief executive officer of Xejet Airline, Emmanuel Iza, has denied allegations of fraud running into millions of dollars as alleged in a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), by Gray Law Practice, on behalf of an anti-corruption group, the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

In a response letter sent to LEADERSHIP signed by Alex Izinyon and Friday Izinyon, representing Xejet and Iza, they said: “It is obvious … the allegations are blatant attempt at blackmailing our client who runs a thriving startup airline of industry wide reputation as a licensed Airline with an Air Operators Certificate (AOC), from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and operates a fleet of wide bodied Regional aircraft with a specialised niche of business travellers.

“Our client denies all the allegations in the draft petition and letter as utterly

baseless, fictitious and of no factual or legal standing.”

Recall that Gray Law Practice, on behalf of an anti-corruption group, the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, had petitioned the EFCC alleging fraud, illegal forex transactions worth millions of dollars, tax evasion and money laundering against the chief executive officer of Xejet Airline and his British business partner.

Confirming receipt of the letter, the EFCC in an affirmation letter to the petitioner dated Thursday, July 27, 2023, and obtained by LEADERSHIP, said: “This is to certify that the petition with the following details was received by the commission on this day. Thursday 27th July, 2023 at 11:34 am.

“Petition number: EFCC/PET/HQR/4820/2023. Title: Petition against Mr Emmanuel Iza. Submitted by: Graylaw Practice LP.”

Gray Law Practice, among other things, in a petition, asked the EFCC to investigate Mr Iza for allegedly laundering money for politicians through his company Xejet Limited’s Access Bank dollar account – 0706809488 – via some Bureau de Change operators, as a middleman.

But, Mr Iza, through his lawyers, has denied all allegations.