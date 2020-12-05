In congratulating the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) for attaining 20 years, it is worthy of note the concrete and visible achievements it has made so far in touching lives of Africans. There is no doubt, the philosophy of FOCAC as an initiative, is the product of the vision of the Chinese people and the leadership. It is such a vision and thoughts now crystallized into the book volumes, titled “Xi Jinping; the Governance of China”.

The volumes two and three are meant to help bring about a deeper understanding and application of Xi Jinping’s brilliant and original ideas and thoughts on governance. They also provide reasons for the successes of the Communist Party of China (CPC) led government which is Marxism and Chinese Socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Life is a function of the choices we make regarding the path for development. This reminds us of the African saying about the journey of life which is “If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far go together.” This confirms China’s choice of the path of development which is Socialism with Chinese characteristics. It is a path of togetherness, chosen as the logical outcome of their history, and one, meant to take them as a collective, far in the global community.

If must also be noted that, choices made are often function of good, purposeful, visionary honest committed leadership; full of ideas, willing to lead by example as true “servant leader”. The importance of leadership in giving to direction to any governance system cannot thus be over emphasized. The volume two focuses on this critical role of leadership in governance.

It acknowledges the strong commitment of Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the Central Committee under whose leadership the CPC has successfully pursued the goals of the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation; keeping pace with the times to the two critical questions of the new era, namely; what is the socialism with Chinese characteristics, and how to achieve it? Underscoring further the role of leadership, Xi Jinping has extolled the qualities of his predecessor Deng Xiaoping whose entire career was marked by a firm faith in communism, which is an everlasting source of integrity for all Chinese communist. With strong, visionary leadership, the bright future of governance is guaranteed; there cannot be good governance without good leadership which is Chinese lesson for all Governance of China Vol.II focuses of assuring, inspiring and encouraging the people on the importance and relevance of the choices made as well as what to do to achieve and push to higher heights the goals of the chosen path.

These include the essence of promoting the Four Pronged Strategy; making solid effort to advance reform; promoting socialist rule of law; governing the party with strict discipline; guiding development with new concepts; adapting economic work to the new normal. The chosen path will also require boosting traditional culture in a creative way; improving the well being of the people as a priority, developing the military and strengthening the Armed Forces through reform; joining hands to consolidate peace and Development in cross-straits relations; promote the Belt and Road initiative; and ensuring peaceful development and cooperation with other countries.

The volume III of Xi Jinping’s Governance of China starts as continuation of thoughts, issues and policies on the governance of contemporary China. These are encapsulated in his historic forward looking inspiring report as General Secretary of the Communist Party to the 19th national congress of the CPC.

The comprehensive report summarizes the book by explaining reasons, for the choices made by China in taking its unique path for development. This volume features not only strategies, but the “how” of doing it better. For instance, the thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era has now become a “unique china model of governance”. It is unique because it fits in well with the country’s national conditions, which defines its originality.

It represents the image of the country, reflex its history and embraces the country’s future. Other features of this model are that it is deeply rooted in the Chinese civilization and traditional culture both of which are reflected in the material and immaterial lives of the people.

President Xi Jinping is right about the essence of this choice, when he stated that, “No two political systems are entirely the same, and a political system cannot be judged in abstraction without regard for its social and political context, its history and its cultural traditions as no one political system should be regarded as the only choice”. By comparison, for example, many African countries including Nigeria copied or imported their political governance models directly without domesticating them to their own peculiar cultures or characteristics and historical experiences. Thus, while Chinese system is working, those undomesticated ones are not as successfully stable. The Chinese governance model therefore is a development model guided by outlook on scientific development which puts people first as its core with the ultimate goal of building a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, peaceful and harmonious socialist country.

The spirit of the Chinese model features reform and opening up in pursuit of win-win benefits with and among different countries of the world. The goal of the reform and opening up is a new revolution of the Chinese people meant to bring about development of China, as it could not develop in isolation.

It is a governance model that meets world standards, with its focus on human development, peace and security, respects for world diversity in culture, religion, rule of law, human rights; development of economic globalization which should not be realized at the expense of poorer nations’ interests. It must be based on equity under multilateralism and should not be decided by one or some few powerful nations alone.

The Chinese model has produced one of the most effective governance systems represented by the legislative duties of the Chinese people’s political consultative conference (CPPCC) which also serves as channel for consultative democracy. The lessons from this unique governance approach is the practice of building broad based coalitions of political alliances, consensus and inclusiveness as strong basis for peace, stability and progress. This explains why policy making in China is a product of very wide and robust consultation for inclusivity in decision making. Institutionalizing the process of wide consolation, coordination and cooperation, leads to emergent political culture and evokes greater sense of patriotism, ownership of the political process. When such a system produces credible political leadership, people can be easily mobilized for positive development, as well as adherence to Rule of law by the leadership and the people, made easy. These successes have been made possible due to the culture of planning. Currently, China is reviewing its 14th five-year national development plan. African government need the lesson on the culture of planning for innovation in governance. Related, is the role of think tanks and researchers whose intellectual works, experiences, rigorous interrogation of issues, and with realities have become critical stakeholders and integral part of policy and decision making. This era, considered as mother of thought and innovation” can only be made more meaningful when researchers easily engage reality by applying new vision of development to science and technology. This promotes knowledge-based governance.

The high prospects for Africans learning lessons in good governance from China is the presence of the “Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road known as the Belt and Road Initiative. (BRI). Its reach, potentials, opportunities and positive impact on Africa and rest of the world is unprecedented. Indeed, BRI has become the broadest platform for international cooperation, with the ultimate goal of achieving Xi Jinping’s coined policy of “benefiting a community of shared future for all mankind”

President Xi Jinping has, through the two books rightly provided us with the broad but guided road map of how modern society is to be governed; how to engage scientific works with our domestic environments and characteristics. Sure, within the framework of every system, domestic contexts exist, else we will be off track. He has shown us how the uniqueness and effectiveness of the Governance of China is derived from policies that are not generated from nuances of leaders, or pedestal views of some elites. He emphasizes policies that must count are products of broad based consultations with the people, inclusive and constant engagement of researchers and think tanks who are the masters of governance. Chinese example is its originality through which we can learn lesson. I recommend this compendium, the book of wisdom on good governance, to governments, diplomats, students and all those who love the progress of society, for shared benefit for all mankind.

‒Golwa (fspsp) is a former director-general of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Abuja.