By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

World’s largest smartphone brand, Xiaomi, has announced the release of it’s latest mobile brand in a move to deliver topnotch creativity to enthusiast, mobile gamers and working professionals by bringing the innovative life experience of 5G digital global network to the Communication industry.

The recent Launching of Xiaomi MI 10T will drive the power of innovation and mobile creativity with the unparalleled 5G user experience to push through the boundaries with compelling features.

Xiaomi, which was incorporated in April 2010 is listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018. Xiaomi is an internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an internet of Things (IOT)

Xiaomi is currently the fourth largest smart phone brand with focus on efficiency and quality products leading a foothold in over 80 countries in the world.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Smart Phone runs on a Spec of 5G network and 500MAH battery life, 108MP camera that powers creative genius and optimization for use.

Speaking at the Launch, Marketing Manager and Director, Xiaomi Nigeria. Mr. Habeeb Somoye, said with 3rd position in the world Xiaomi has been positioned to drive mobile penetration with better innovation, technology and good market pricing.

He said Xiaomi’s business and net profit is to satisfy the experience of users by remaining a start-up at heart.

Somoye explained that Xiaomi’s third position in the world is as a result of market performance, business culture and technological drive to boost efficiency and growth.

He added that this is the best time for phones to power creativity with the best of value offerings.

Also speaking at the Mobile Launch in Lagos, Managing Director, Xiaomi Nigeria, Mr. Seifullah Balarabe Gaya, hinted that Nigeria at the moment is beginning to accept 5G network adding that this would go a long way to spur the power of innovation in Nigeria.

He noted that the global markets in the world is working with the 5G network to enhance technological drive while he noted that every single market in the global economy is moving towards networking with the 5G digital experience. He concluded.