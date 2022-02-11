The director, West Africa for Xiaomi Corporation, Mr. Leo Liu said the mandate of the Xiaomi is to supply Nigerians from all walks of life with the smart, innovative technology they need to live a better life.

He added that the company is committed to bringing the very best smart technology into Nigeria, and is set to expand its repertoire of smartphones and AIoT in the Nigerian smartphone market with the launch of three new devices in the Redmi Note Series.

At a star-studded event held in Lagos on Wednesday, Xiaomi introduced Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 series brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

The sales manager, Xiaomi Nigeria, Ms. Yang Xingyu[CA1] who said the smartphone maker has been in the Nigerian market since 2019, added that it is actively expanding its networks through mobile operators and online distributors to increase the availability of their devices at multiple touchpoints with the ultimate goal of establishing stores across the country.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also announced the official launch of three AloT products: Redmi Buds 3, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite to enhance smart experiences for different facets of users’ lives.

Raising up the flagship camera experience Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S once again feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details.

Boasting a high refresh rate up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 series enhances your screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches.

With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide color gamut, provides more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight. The beautiful display is packed into a trendy flat-edge body design. Plus, with dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, Redmi Note 11 series offers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos.

