A tech company, Xiaomi, said its story in Nigeria has been an interesting one. With a grand total of 25 exceptional devices launched in two years of operations in Nigeria and the massive success of the Redmi Notes line, it’s been a journey of smiles and satisfaction from lots of Nigerians.

Xiaomi has become the latest company to introduce an affordable smartphone with 5G in Nigeria, launching the Redmi Note 10 5G on Monday.

From the legendary Redmi Note 7 to the Redmi Note 10 series, Xiaomi has offered flagship level experience to Nigerians unseen before.

Based on that success, the Redmi Note 10 line up is the company’s largest thus far.

According to the Xiaomi marketing director, Mr. Somoye Habeeb, he said: “Today, we welcome the final piece of the jigsaw – Redmi Note 10 5G. Now, we are fully ready to #ChallengeOurBoundaries.”

The latest product, Redmi Note 10 5G, uses the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5G modem, which helps keep the cost down while still offering plenty of performance and functionality.

The phone has a similar design to the Xiaomi Mi 11, with a stepped, eye-catching camera module on the back of the phone, and it comes in several colors including green and blue.

The camera module doesn’t contain any surprise though and is equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera and a pair of 2MP cameras for macro and depth images.

On the front is a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and because it has an adaptive rate it shouldn’t drain the battery too quickly either. The Redmi Note 10 5G has a big 5,000mAh battery inside anyway, with 18W fast charging.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor set in the power button on the side of the phone, NFC for mobile payments, and an 8MP selfie camera in a hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. It comes in two configurations — a 64GB version with 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB version with 4GB of RAM.

In the global market, smartphones like the Redmi Note 10 5G is part of the first wave of affordable 5G devices enabled by fast-but-reasonably-priced chips from MediaTek, and it’s a growing trend to watch for over the coming year.

In the month of May 2021, Xiaomi Nigeria also announced the Redmi Note 10S for the Nigerians which doesn’t come with 5G but instead has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a 64MP main camera, and the MediaTek Helio G95 processor with 6GB of RAM.