By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Host, Y.C Maikyau Football Team made a perfect start to the 5th Abuja Lawyers League (ALL) tagged, ‘Y.C Maikyau (SAN) Football Competition’ with a 1-0 defeat of J.S. Okutepa in the opener match.

The win was inspired by the captain of the side, Abdulwasiu Muhammed, with an excellent all-around performance to lead Y.C Maikyau to victory yesterday.

Muhammed scored the only goal of the match at the King’s Turf Arena – Panorama – Wuse Zone 3 in Abuja, with a solo strike in the second half of the encounter.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports after the match, Muhammed attributed his side’s victory to excellent teamwork and warned other competitors in the league that Y.C Maikyau is in the competition to win.

“We played as a team, worked for each other and we were able to curtail them. No doubt the J.S. Okutepa are a good side but we were able to overcome them with our excellent teamwork.

“Going forward, I’m very optimistic that we are going to win our next group matches to qualify for the next round. I don’t think there is any team in our group that will give us a run for our money. We are here to win and as host, we will do our possible best to win the cup,” Muhammed said.

Declaring the annual football competition aims to create an environment for lawyers to socialize outside of courtrooms open, Lateef O Fagbemi (SAN), said the competition offers a departure from everything tragic to that which is meant to cement the bonds of unity that the legal profession espouses.

Chief Fagbemi, who was represented at the opening ceremony by Sam Ologunorisa (SAN), added that the utility of the competition cannot be quantified.

“It is with great delight that I accept to chair this auspicious occasion of my learned brother silk, Y.C Maikyau (SAN) Football competition. My acceptance cannot be divorced from my identification with the noble ideals which this competition is intended to showcase.

”It is a truism that we are living in uncertain times with negative news in the media is the new normal. This is so, considering the challenges we are confronted with as a nation. With the foregoing in mind, this competition offers a departure from everything tragic to that which is meant to cement the bonds of unity that our noble profession espouses.

“The utility of this competition cannot be quantified. I make this submission against the backdrop of the rising cases of sudden deaths amongst members of our noble profession in recent years. A large proportion of such deaths have been attributed to cardiovascular diseases which when left untreated is often climaxed with cardiac arrest. A host of issues have been identified as being central to the mortal incident of cardiac arrest. One of such causative factors is a sedentary lifestyle and the lack of physical exercise by people.

“This competition I believe would act as an antidote to the hectic lifestyle which lawyers have been associated with. Lawyers, no doubt are burden bearers both to individuals and society at large. It would help in taking lawyers from that hectic but at times sedentary lifestyle which we have come to be known for. This competition no doubt offers a metaphorical departure from the rules—the rules of that cryptic but dynamic discipline called legal practice. It is in the light of the foregoing that I find the aphorism on the invitation card of this event, apt and true in the context ‘Lawyers in court, tigers in the pitch’. The pitch is going to help the players and all soccer enthusiasts here present in seeing the tiger in lawyers,” Fagbemi said.

Speaking earlier, Olujimi Olujide Poko, the coordinator of the competition which is 5th edition in the series has come to stay as a platform for lawyers to interact and get in touch with the reality of whatever they had, in terms of help and sporting activities.

“The idea behind the competition is to create a separate platform outside the courtrooms, outside meetings or legal dealings for lawyers to socializes and so far it has grown and we hope that we have a fantastic one this year with the plans that we have for the competition this year.