By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

Six winners have emerged in the short video competition on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) organized for Nigerians by the Delegation of European Union (EU) to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Miss Aimalohi Ojeamiren a student of the University of Abuja took home this year’s winning prize at the ceremony held at the Presidential Villa.

She received a 2020 iMAC editing suite while the second prize was awarded to Miss Doris Okorie who got a MAC laptop, while the third prize of DSLR Canon Camera went to Miss Anita Abada.

David Nkwa, Obunoluwa Oluwarinu and Ms. Twammsen Danaan from Plateau State who placed fourth, fifth and sixth position got cash prizes.

In his remarks, the Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen said the European Union was happy to

stimulate the awareness and creativity of Nigerians on issues of gender-based violence through its short video competition.

He expressed satisfaction that despite the constraints and challenges occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic, the EU received 685 entries, all

creatively put together to illustrate the competitors’ understanding of sexual and gender-based violence and ways to eliminate it in society.

According to him, “To all six of you that have emerged finalists, I would like to congratulate you. If out of 685 entries you were able to

make it to the top six, you are no doubt, already a winner,” Karlsen said.