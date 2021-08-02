Yaba Stars FC defeated New Dawn FC 2-0 to win the 2021 edition of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) Peace football Cup in Abuja.

The final which was decided at the football pitch of the Old Parade Ground in Abuja over the weekend saw the highly attacking Yaba Stars emerged champions in a keenly contested encounter.

NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Fr. Cornelious Omonokhua, while speaking to newsmen after the match said the three days tournament was aimed at fostering cohesion, peace and unity among the youth in the country.

“The football competition saw a balanced numbers of both Christians and Muslims in all the teams, which was aimed at promoting peace and unity among the youth as they are the future of the country.

“We will make sure we organise the competition every year and have more teams participate, because we know that football is a unifying factor in the society and we want the country to be at peace for our nation’s development” he said.