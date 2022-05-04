Director-general of the Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Council, Hafsat Abiola-Costello has said no candidate is better positioned for the 2023 Presidency than Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello.

She added that 30 years after June 12, Bello was in the Presidential race to restore the hope of Nigerians, especially that of youths, women and the vulnerable.

Hafsat Abiola, daughter of acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential elections, late Chief MKO Abiola, made this known on Tuesday during an interview on TVC’s programme, Your View, where she rolled out reasons her candidate, Yahaya Bello, remained Nigeria’s best bet in the forth-coming 2023 elections.

“The truth is, the people that are truly marginalized in Nigeria are the women and the young people. and if there is any moral obligation, it is to them that it is owed.

“Who led the fight against June 12, against the annulment? Was it not the students, the young people? Where were they in 1999 after the whole fight, where were they placed, can we say nowhere?

“When I look at all these events, the kidnappings and all now, it is clear to me that this is a revolt of young people of Nigeria, that they have had enough.

“Many of them are revolting in ways that we do not endorse because they have had enough of being marginalized in their own country. If the country will not use them for good, they will use themselves for bad.

“And there is no candidate better positioned to harness and to signal to young people in Nigeria than my candidate.

“That Nigeria is for them, that they are the ones that should be in charge. And young people and women in Nigeria are ready to lead.

more excuses,” Hafsat Abiola-Costello said.

The DG, further explaining why Bello is the best choice for Nigeria’s Presidency, said that he had demonstrated transparency, credibility and accountability as governor of Kogi, an action which had been recognized over and over again by the World Bank.