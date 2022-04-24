The Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Committee yesterday visited the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State to woo delegates from the state.

The campaign committee led by the chairman of the APC in Kogi State, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, while addressing stakeholders in the state, described Yahaya Bello as the best candidate in the party who can steer the ship of the country.

He said the governor as a young man had the energy and intellectual capacity to tackle the problems of the country, especially the insecurity ravaging the country.

The chairman described the Kogi State governor as a promise keeper who always stands by his words no matter what.

“We have come from Kogi State on behalf of our candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello, to say please give us your votes.

“He has the capacity to fix the problem of insecurity and national challenges facing the country. I am assuring delegates and party members from the state that in no distance time, the aspirant (Yahaya Bello) will be visiting the state to interact with the delegates one on one,” he stated.

Bello said the campaign committee was directed by the governor to commence their consultations in the state due to the respect he has for the Caliphate.

Earlier in his remarks, the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Sokoto State, Isa Sadiq Acida, assured the delegations that delegates in the state stand by Yahaya Bello.

He said Yahaya Bello was considered as a son of the soil, and assured that there would be total support for his ambition from the state’s delegates.

He assured that the state chapter of the party under the leadership of the former governor of the state, Aliyu Wamakko, is one big family and would unanimously support Yahaya Bello.