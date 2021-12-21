In recognition of his efforts in combating insecurity in Kogi State, the Congress of Yoruba Youth (CYY) has backed Governor Yahaya Bello to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a statement signed by its president, Aare Adeniyi Ibikunle, the youths from the South-West said the governor has shown capacity to end the tide of banditry, insurgency, insurrection and other vices bedevelling the nation.

This endorsement followed Governor Bello’s recipient of award as ‘Security Governor of the Year’ from UK-based media group, TheNigerian News at an event to mark its fifth anniversary in Abuja.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Edward Onoja, Governor Bello was bestowed the award by His Royal Highness, the emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bade (rtd).

Other award recipients included governors of Bauchi and Nasarawa states, former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim as well as former chief of army staff and ambassador to the Benin Republic, Ambassador Tukur Buratai.

Congratulating the governor, the group said he has shown pragmatic and dynamic leadership since assuming office, adding that this is what the nation needs at this critical time.

“Despite its delicate nature, as the bridge between the north and south, Kogi is seemingly unaffected by the rising spate of crimes across the country,” Ibikunle said.

“With the knowledge that the state is central to the nation’s peace and development, Governor Bello set up a template, involving all indigenes in the fight, keeping them busy with worthy jobs and making the task of securing the state everybody’s business. Other states are beginning to borrow this blueprint.

“We therefore use this medium to endorse His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, to contest and run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023,’’ the group said.