Deputy speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ahmed Mohammed, has inaugurated the Bayelsa State executives of Project Niger Delta for Yahaya Bello 2023 Support Group.

At the event in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Mohammed urged Governor Yahaya Bello to heed the clarion call and contest the 2023 presidential election.

He said posterity would not forgive him if he failed to make himself available for the presidential contest.

Mohammed said though Governor Bello has demonstrated his leadership capacity in Kogi State as a second term governor, the growing calls for him to run for the president in 2023 is the opportunity needed to replicate the good governance in Kogi as president of the country.

He said it was the right time for the youth to take over the mantle of leadership, adding that the governor was determined to see that leadership come to the youths.

Mohammed challenged the newly inaugurated executives of the support group to see the Bello’s presidency project as a youth project for liberation, pointing out that the governor is one man that can be trusted to lead the country to the Promised Land.

He said, “Governor Bello has demonstrated leadership capacity in Kogi State, he is well experienced and has broken the jinx of godfatherism in Kogi politics. He is one man we can count on to salvage us from the quagmire that we find ourselves.

“He is a youth with vast experience and posterity will not forgive him if he fails to contest because he has the opportunity and the advantage to represent the youths. He has nib insecurity in Kogi State, spread development across the state and if given the opportunity, he will replicate what he has done in Kogi State across the country.”

In his remarks, the national coordinator and convener of Project Niger Delta for Bello 2023, Mr Princewill Timipre Ebebi, said the group stands for equity, justice, fairness, and the promotion of democratic values and culture among the populace.