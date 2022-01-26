Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has said that for Nigeria to overcome its current security challenges, leaders at all levels must renew their mind and be sincere in their leadership responsibilities.

Governor Bello noted that without sincerity in leadership, Nigeria will go nowhere in the fight against insurgency and insecurity.

The governor stated this yesterday in Abuja during the launch of a book written in honour of the former chief of army staff and the current Nigeria ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd).

The book, titled, “The Great Exploits of Buratai” was written by Best Agbese. The book x-rayed Buratai’s exploits as the head of the Army in the war against insurgency.

Speaking on the topic, “Appraising the role of Non-state Actors in the Fight Against Insurgency/Insecurity and the Way Forward for Nigeria”, Governor Bello stressed that non-state actors and all Nigerians must have new orientation and change of attitude to achieve results in the fight against insecurity.

In his remarks General Buratai harped on patriotism and selfless sacrifice for a progressive Nigeria.

He said, “I want all Nigerians to work towards patriotism and be ready to sacrifice for the nation, it is only through this that we shall make progress as a nation.”

