A former senior special assistant to Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Mr. Suleiman Abdulmalik, has said that if voted as president in 2023, his (Bello’s) administration will be beneficial to all Nigerians.

Abdulmalik in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, also said the government led by Bello would unite all Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnic and political divide.

This is coming just as Abdulmalik who is a former aide to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs added that a Bello presidency would witness youthful zest and vibrancy that the country needs at this time in its developmental aspirations.

He said the difference he is bringing to bear if elected is his youthful zest and vigour which I think the country needs at this time if it wishes to achieve its developmental aspirations as a nation.

Commenting on Bello’s credentials as a detribalized politician, he said, “I have had the opportunity of working closely with him as one of his aides and I can attest to the fact that he is never parochial in his actions and thinking.

Abdulmalik told the youths in the country to see the possibility of bringing to fruition, the bid of the Kogi State as their collective agenda saying, “For now, I am yet to be convinced as to which other viable candidates that the youth have in the build-up to 2023 except Yahaya Bello.”