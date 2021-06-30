Estam Formation University has fixed July 17 for the conferment of honorary doctorate degree (honoris causa) on Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and other well-meaning Nigerians in Abuja as the earlier date of June 26 has been postponed.

Others to be conferred with honours by the university are Hon Maishinko Mani, who represents the Binji/Silame constituency, Sokoto State, Hon Mohammed Saidu Bargaja, representing Isa/Birni constituency of Sokoto State, a business tycoon in oil and gas sector, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Gana.

In a letter sent to Governor Yahaya Bello and signed by the registrar of the school, Ogunleye Sunday Olayinka, the university said the award was in recogniton of Bello’s contribution to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

On the postponement of the event, the university in a text message sent to the honorees last weekend, said the action was due to logistic issues.