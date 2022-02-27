Inter-Tribal Association of Nigeria has called on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to declare his intention to contest for the presidency of Nigeria regardless of any political zoning arrangement.

The socio-political youth movement while announcing its readiness to mobilise support for Bello said he represents the hopes and aspirations of Nigerian youths.

According to the spokesman of the group, Jabir Maiturare, projecting Governor Bello for the presidency remains the collective interest of all youths in this country.

In a statement, the group stated that Nigerian youths can no longer fold their arms and watch as old politicians push the young ones aside and continue to run the country aground.

It noted that going into the 2023 presidential election, one major factor to determine the next president of the country aside from track record is age and strength of the candidate.

The movement commended the recent statement credited to former president Olusegun Obasanjo where he was quoted as saying that the older generation should uphold the younger generation with the required information and experience to change the country.

The group said Obasanjo’s statement was not only apt at this critical moment, but is also the only thing that matters for the country to move forward and make meaningful progress.

“Nigeria needs a young energetic and determined young leader like Yahaya Bello to savage the fragile security of the country from further deterioration.

“Governor Bello still remains the only candidate that has earned the confidence and trust of Nigerians especially the younger generation.

“Therefore, the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari can give to Nigerians is to back up and give his support for the current governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to take over from him by May 29, 2023,” the group said.