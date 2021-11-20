All Progressives Congress governors under the auspices of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGG) yesterday paid a solidarity visit to their Gombe State counterpart, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, over the recent political skirmishes involving Senator Danjuma Goje which led to the death of some innocent citizens and destruction of public property l.

The delegation, comprising of Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and his Jigawa State Counterpart, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar expressed solidarity with Governor Yahaya and commiserated with him and the families of those who lost their lives as well as the entire people of Gombe State over what they described as unwarranted political mayhem.

The leader of the delegation, Governor Masari commended Governor Yahaya for the immediate measures taken to nip the crisis in the bud.

He appealed to political leaders, regardless of their party and interests, to demonstrate decorum, maturity and calmness in their activities.

“As political leaders we have responsibility to protect lives and properties, so we shall not under any circumstances involve ourselves in promoting or supporting violence that will ultimately lead to injury or even death”, he said.

Governor Masari also emphasized that political leaders are responsible for promoting democracy, adding that such cannot be achieved through violence.

“Politics is a means through which you have governors, presidents, councillors and other elective posts and where you do not have the right people in the right position by implication you do not have a good leadership and certainly where there is violence good people will run away”, added.

Masari who noted that politics is not in any way a violence also agreed that disagreement was normal in politics which, he said can be solved through dialogue amicably.

“My appeal here to all, not only people of Gombe state, but to politicians across Nigeria that we should be conducting our politics in a harmonious and understanding manner because political violence contravenes APC ideals”, he stated.

In his response, Governor Yahaya expressed gratitude to his colleagues for identifying with government and people of Gombe state at this trying time.

“I know the principles and ideals on which our great political party is built and same with us as members of progressives governors forum and so is Mr President too and we are all doing our best to ensure that our people live in peace and tranquility so that we can achieve the goal and interest that we are all yearning for.

“The primary responsibility of every government is to provide security and safeguard lives and property, once we fail in that it means we fail in our duties and at the end, our creator will judge us for all our misdeeds,” he stated.

Governor Yahaya expressed strong conviction that a lot needs to be done to ensure that despite the challenges, politics, instead of dividing politicians, should rather join them together to strengthen them to contain other political challenges.

“For you to have seen the pains we are going through at this point in time and for you to have abandoned what you were doing in your various states despite your tight engagements just to come and commiserate with us means a lot, and that goes to show that you are really our brothers”.

He further noted that his government will do anything possible to ensure that peace that Gombe is known for is restored and maintained.

The governor thanked the Masari-led delegation for commiserating with Gombe State government and the bereaved family members.