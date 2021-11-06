Dr. Hussaina Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje has resigned her appointment as the Commissioner of Environment and Forest Resources in Gombe State.

The resignation was not unconnected to the feud between the state governor, Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya and his estranged political god-father, Senator Goje, who currently represents Gombe Central in the Senate.

Goje’s daughter in a statement dated Saturday, November 6, said her resignation was based on personal reasons even as she thanked the governor for giving her the opportunity to serve Gombe State.

The terse statement reads: “Today Saturday the 6th of November, 2021, I wish to inform the general public and media organisations that I, Dr. Hussaina Goje have tendered my formal resignation from my position as Honourable Commissioner of Environment and Forest Resources to his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya effective today.

“I also wish to inform that my resignation was made based on personal reasons. With this, I wish to show my appreciation for the opportunity given to me by his Excellency the Executive Governor to serve as a member of his Executive Council in this administration.”