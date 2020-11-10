By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja |

A national commissioner of the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Mu’azu, has been named the acting chairman of the Commission pending the confirmation of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu by the National Assembly.

Yakubu who was appointed as chairman of the Commission on 9 November, 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari has been reappointed for a second term and is awaiting Senate confirmation.

Prof. Yakubu in his remarks, at the handover ceremony, at INEC headquarters, Abuja on Monday, said the Commission is a constitutional body whose members are appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term.

He explained that “this means that my tenure and that of the first set of five Commissioners ends today.”

He recalled that the current commission was inaugurated in three batches and the chairman and five commissioners were sworn-in on 9th November 2015, followed by another six Commissioners on 7 December, 2016 and one more Commissioner on 21 July, 2018.

The outgoing chairman said pending the conclusion of the statutory process, “the remaining national commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission.”

He stated that the “renewal of my tenure as chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate.”